In Iowa, there were 438 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 296,877.
The state reported one additional related death, moving the death toll to 4,139.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,456 new cases today, pushing the total to 508,346.
There were five additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,162.
In Illinois, there were 4,776 new cases reported today, along with 53 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s total to 1,033,526 and 17,627 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)