MANCHESTER, Iowa — For the time being, there will be no countywide mask mandate in Delaware County.
County supervisors this week unanimously voted against such a move, which had been requested by the county Board of Health.
County Public Health Coordinator Charity Loecke and other members of the Board of Health were in attendance to make their case for the mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19. Also in attendance were several people opposed to the mandate.
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delaware County was 14.2% on the day of the meeting. While that was down from a rate of more than 20% earlier this fall, Loecke said it was time for a mandate.
“Despite the recent drop in the positivity rate, now is not the time to let our guard down,” she said. “We need to do our best to maintain a reasonable workload for our health care professionals to get through this pandemic. It’s critical to monitor the trends over the coming weeks to determine the impact Thanksgiving gatherings have had. It’s likely to be a few weeks before we see the effects from Thanksgiving.”
The mandate would have required masks for anyone older than 2 who was in public places and at outdoor gatherings where 6 feet of separation wasn’t possible. Such a mandate would be more restrictive than the current one instituted by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Dr. Nicole Salow said the offices of Regional Family Health have seen an increase in patients due to the coronavirus.
“The stress this has put on the health care system in the county has been very high,” she said. “We are tired and are being pulled in several different directions to take care of this community. We are there and are going to do our jobs. We are not going to shy away from it, but any help the community can give us on this would be greatly appreciated.”
She said that while she sensed great support for health care professionals when the pandemic began, that’s not the case now.
“I don’t sense that support anymore,” she said. “Now we need everybody’s support. If something as simple as wearing a mask is going to keep us available to do our jobs, I don’t see why we wouldn’t pursue that.”
Those opposed to the mandate cited government overreach and religious freedom and questioned the constitutionality of such a move. Reynolds has maintained that cities and counties do not have the authority to issue such an order. The municipalities with mandates — including Dubuque County and the City of Dubuque — argued that they have the legal standing to do so.
The Delaware County supervisors said they have received nearly 40 emails and dozens of phone calls about the proposed mandate.
“We only had three in favor of the mandate,” said Supervisor Jeff Madlom.
Supervisor Pete Buschmann, whose wife is a health care provider in the county, has made public service announcements on behalf of Regional Medical Center in Manchester, encouraging mitigation strategies to keep people healthy and safe from the virus.
“I’m not here to argue the effectiveness of masks, but I would argue the effectiveness of a mandate,” he said. “I think sometimes a mandate makes people want to dig their heels in. They don’t want to be told what to do. I would certainly be happy to encourage people to wear masks, to socially distance. But I don’t think it’s productive for us to try to have a mask mandate for people.”
Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs agreed.
“I’m not in favor of telling people what they should do,” she said. “I’m not in favor of a countywide mask ordinance. With all due respect to everybody in this room, I ask that people be careful where they go and what they do.”
Madlom said he struggled with the decision.
“There will be people no matter what we do, that will not wear a mask,” he said. “I admit I see a few people without masks. I think for the most part respectable people know what we need them to do. In the bottom line, I have to make the decision that makes sense to everyone in the county and has a purpose.”
Before making the motion against the ordinance, Buschmann addressed those in attendance.
“I have people I love in health care,” he said. “Several of you I consider my friends. We are all on the same team here. None of us wants more people sick. But with so many things going on right now, I see us divided over things. I don’t want this to divide us.”