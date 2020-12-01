In Iowa, 1,878 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 230,897.
The state's related death toll increased by 24 in the same time period, moving to 2,427.
In Wisconsin, there were 4,078 new cases today, pushing the total to 391,313.
There were 107 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,420.
In Illinois, 12,542 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 125 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 738,846 cases and 12,403 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)