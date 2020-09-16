Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Just seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 2,419.
- The county recorded 117 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 6% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 9% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- There were two additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in the area in that 24-hour period — one in Dubuque County, and one in Jackson County.
- With 375 new confirmed cases and 2,564 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday was 14.6%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 11.6%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 565 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, which is a decrease of 17 from
- 24 hours earlier.
- Four more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County; three more in Clayton County; and one each in Jackson and Jones counties.
- There were 16 people in Dubuque County hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, the most recent state reported data. Jackson and Jones counties reported three hospitalized, Delaware County reported two and Clayton County had none as of Monday.
- Statewide, 453 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span ending at 5 p.m. Tuesday, pushing the tally to 75,392. There were 10 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,234.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 15 cases on Tuesday. Iowa County had four additional cases, while Crawford and Lafayette counties each had two more.
- Statewide, 1,348 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 91,304. There were 10 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,220.
- In Illinois, 1,466 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, along with 20 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 264,210 cases and 8,332 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported three additional cases Tuesday.