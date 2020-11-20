Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- There were four more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area as of Thursday night. Dubuque County reported two more related deaths, while one new death each was reported in Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa.
- Dubuque County’s toll climbed to 88, which was the fifth-highest count among Iowa counties. Dubuque County’s total has climbed by 10 in four days. The county had just 59 total deaths as of Nov. 1.
- Dubuque County had 159 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate was 23.2% as of the latter time.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,268 “active” cases in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 78 cases from 24 hours earlier.
- Jones County had another 45 cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity rate fell to 38.3%, which still was the highest in the state.
- The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 235 COVID-19-positive inmates, a total of three inmate deaths and 37 positive staff as of Thursday afternoon. The DOC reports 517 inmates and 87 staff that are “no longer positive,” which is different than the Iowa Department of Public Health’s definition of “recovered.” About 39% of the Anamosa inmates who have been tested for COVID-19 have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
- Delaware County had 25 new cases in the 24-hour period, at the end of which the county’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 25%. Clayton County had 21 new cases and a rate of 25.4%. Jackson County had 16 new cases and a rate of 28.2%.
- On Thursday, the state health department provided county-level hospitalization data from Wednesday afternoon. At that time, 51 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 27 infected Jones County residents, 17 from Clayton County, 15 from Jackson County and nine from Delaware County.
- The state continues to report on nine area long-term-care facilities outbreaks. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were no changes in caseload from 24 hours earlier.
The counts were Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 25 recovered; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 12 cases, five recovered; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered; Dubuque Specialty Care, six cases, two recovered; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 65 recovered; Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, three recovered; Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered; and Elkader Care Center — five cases, and one recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count was nearing 200,000 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. It stood at 199,714, an increase of 4,133 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 39 for the second consecutive day to 2,106
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County reported 45 new cases and provided an age breakdown of those: nine new cases among residents ages 56 to 65; seven each among those ages 0 to 17 and 66 to 75; six in the 46-to-55 group; five each in 26-35 group and the 36-45 group; three cases among 18-25 years olds; two among those 86 or older; and one in 76 -85 group.
- Grant County had 34 new cases Thursday; Lafayette County, 29; and Crawford County, 15.
- Statewide, there were 6,635 new cases, pushing the total to 338,472. There were 83 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,876.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 17 new cases Thursday.
- Statewide, there were 14,612 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 168 related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 621,383 cases and 11,178 deaths.