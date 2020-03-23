An upcoming concert featuring a renowned a cappella group is the latest show at Dubuque's Five Flags Center to be delayed.
Center officials announced today that Home Free's April 24 concert has been postponed until Aug. 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vocalists of Home Free earned worldwide acclaim in 2013, when they won the fourth season of NBC’s “The Sing Off.”
The release states that purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.
The facility previously announced the postponement of a full slate of events in March and April.