The Iowa National Guard has been on the front lines since early in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing crucial, varied and often unheralded support.
Specialist Lucille Lohman, of Dubuque, would have been part of the medical community responding to the pandemic even if she had remained home. When she is not in uniform, she is a nurse at Stonehill Care Center.
But, weeks ago, Lohman was deployed, in her role as combat medic for the Iowa National Guard, to the armory in Iowa City.
“Every day is something new,” she said. “Every day they learn something different, so the course of action might change.”
A big part of what Lohman has done so far is collecting test kits from areas with outbreaks.
“We’ve been helping transport test kits from different areas back to the state hygienic lab, where they are run,” she said. “We’ve been in the Des Moines area, Davenport, Tama, Waterloo, Johnson County. If there’s been testing areas, we’re responding to help transport. We’ve gotten our mileage in.”
She said those missions began within 24 hours of a decision by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Before that, Lohman and her battalion had been involved in planning.
“Originally, it was us coming up with a course-of-action plan that we may or may not participate in,” she said. “We were educating some higher-ups on the equipment we have – ventilators, the layout of our unit.”
Lohman said her team also helped screen people before their entrance to the state hygienic lab.
Gen. Ben Corell said during Reynolds’ daily pandemic press briefing on Wednesday that more than 880 soldiers and airmen had been deployed to the crisis across the state thus far.
Lt. Col. Michael Wunn said the Guard has served a diverse list of needs so far, from providing help with contract tracing to delivering medical supplies.
“The (personal protective equipment) distribution mission is one they’ve been doing for quite some time,” he said. “We’re really supporting the (Iowa Department of Public Health) and Homeland (Security) emergency management getting PPE distributed to the various counties, so the counties can get that to the health care providers. We’ve hit every county in Iowa, many multiple times.”
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said the Guard has delivered all the shipments that his site has received from the state.
“They are great to work with, prompt and communicate well with our group,” he said. “So far, we have received nine deliveries from the state, and now we are receiving them on a weekly basis.”
Lohman grew up just outside Bernard, Iowa. She said it was her service in the Guard that cinched her future in health care. She said the hardest part of her deployment, though, is missing her daughter, who stays with Lohman’s sister while she’s away.