Some 260 more Dubuque County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to new data from the state, pushing the total who have received just the first dose over 8,000.
Data shows that 4,466 Dubuque County residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties.
Dubuque County's total of fully vaccinated increased by 22 people between Monday and Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 8,009 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,542 who have received one dose (an increase of 25 from Monday); 764 fully vaccinated (an increase of 14)
- Delaware County residents: 1,145 who have received one dose (increase of 31); 661 fully vaccinated (no change)
- Jackson County residents: 1,665 who have received one dose (increase of 16); 621 fully vaccinated (increase of 17)
- Jones County residents: 1,474 who have received one dose (decrease of 159); 913 fully vaccinated (increase of 182)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 125,558 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 245,865 had received one dose so far.