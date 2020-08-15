PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis — Crawford County health officials recently recommended that businesses reduce their capacities to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the number of local cases climbs.
Officials from the Crawford County Public Health Department announced a recommendation to move from Phase 3 to Phase 2 of their reopening plan.
“We have seen our positive case counts almost triple from the last two-week period,” stated an online announcement. “Many of our metrics are moving from green to yellow, which shows we are not moving in the right direction.”
Based on those changes, public health officials recommend that businesses and other indoor facilities scale back their capacity to 50%, down from 75%. They also recommend limiting outdoor mass gatherings to 100 people or fewer and indoor mass gatherings to 50 people or fewer.
“By reducing the number of people in one place, we can slow the spread of the virus in our community,” the announcement reads.