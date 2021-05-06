Dubuque County health officials will not accept some of their usual weekly allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses next week due to a drop in demand.
Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Health Department, told county Board of Health members Wednesday that the decision stemmed from communications from local medical providers and state officials.
“The (Iowa Department of Public Health) has told us to be honest, tell them if we don’t think we can use 3,000 vaccines,” she said. “The (Dubuque County COVID-19) Incident Management Team is making that final decision. Stacey (Killian, administrator of the Visiting Nurse Association) will give them our final count tomorrow morning. But it appears that we are not going to be accepting our full allocation.”
Since early February, Dubuque County’s weekly shipment of vaccine doses has typically come in at 2,340.
However, 52% of county residents 16 and older have now been fully vaccinated, and another 9% are awaiting their second dose. Area providers also have reported trouble filling appointment slots. And according to the county health department numbers, participation in walk-in clinics has decreased since they began two weeks ago.
“We also have remaining vaccine this week,” Lambert said. “Just like across the state and the U.S., our numbers are dropping.”
She did not say how many doses the county would be accepting next week, other than that they will accept some but not all of the amount offered by IDPH.
However, the county’s allocation will include 100 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Lambert said those would help with walk-in clinics the team is planning at outdoor events.
“That’s beneficial, especially for the farmers market or anywhere we might come into an individual who might not be able to come back in the next three or four weeks,” she said.
Should the county see a spike in demand for vaccines, Lambert said there are options.
“We can do transferring within our own agencies,” she said. “If a provider needs 100 more Moderna, Stacey can do the paperwork to transfer it from someone else. The IDPH will do everything they can to get us what we need.”
Lambert said the decision was an attempt to be as conscientious as possible.
“We don’t want to horde vaccine,” she said. “And even if we don’t accept our full amount next week, the IDPH won’t penalize us for that, and we will be offered the amount the next week.”
The Board of Health will hold its next meeting virtually at 6 p.m. May 19. The meeting will be devoted to discussing the county mask mandate and if it should be rescinded before the current June 15 sunset.
“Given the level of interest, I think it would be wise to devote all of our time to that topic,” Board Chairman Tom Bechen said.