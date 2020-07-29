POTOSI, Wis. – Potosi’s annual Catfish Weekend has been altered due to COVID-19 concerns. Among the events canceled is the annual parade.
Truck and tractor pulls scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, have been canceled, according to a social media post.
Fireworks will be held at dusk on Aug. 8, but spectators will be barred from the grandstands. Instead, spectators may view the display from vehicles parked at the Tennyson ball diamond or in such areas as the Saints Andrew and Thomas Catholic School parking lot, 100 U.S. 61 North.
The fish fry will offer carryout meals only, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until fish supplies are gone on Sunday, Aug. 9. Cost is $10 per carryout meal.
Garage sales will be held at a homeowner’s discretion.