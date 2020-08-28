The last two scheduled shows of the summer at an outdoor Dubuque venue have been nixed.
The Sept. 12 concert by country star Brantly Gilbert at Q Casino and Hotel's Back Waters Stage has been canceled, while the Sept. 11 show by rock band Collective Soul has been postponed to July 1.
A press release states that all tickets already purchased for the Collective Soul concert will be transferred to the new date, though refunds also are available through Ticketmaster for 30 days.
All tickets to Gilbert will be refunded through Ticketmaster.
"Due to the unprecedented volume of cancellations nationwide, refund requests may take up to 30 days to process once requested," states the release.