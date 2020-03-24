Goodwill stores in Dubuque, Dyersville and Maquoketa, Iowa, will close at 6 p.m. today as part of a regionwide shutdown to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stores will be closed "until further notice," according to Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa. All administrative buildings, donation centers and outlet stores are closed to the public.
"We regret that Goodwill's closures will further impact the lives of people who are already feeling concerned about their health, finances and well-being," a press release states. "This has been a difficult decision, but we are following the direction of public health officials in this unprecedented time."
Goodwill follows some other retail outlets in implementing widespread shutdowns as a result of the pandemic.