The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Four additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. There was one additional case in Jackson County. No new cases were reported in the other eight counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area.
- As of Saturday, 141,589 residents of the TH’s coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 58.2% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- The Telegraph Herald soon will include younger children in the vaccination figures shared in each of these daily COVID-19 stories. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children as young as 12 on May 10, which means the first children in that age group could be fully vaccinated as of Monday, June 14. Starting on Tuesday, the TH will provide vaccination figures that include those children as well. As a result, the percentages of fully vaccinated in area counties will drop initially, but then they will start climbing again.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Saturday. The most-recent data showed, as of Tuesday, that five residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as was one resident of Delaware County. No such residents of Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 83 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 372,525. The state reported two more related deaths, moving the toll to 6,099.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,435,618 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 57.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services did not update its confirmed cases or deaths on Saturday. So far, the state has reported 611,534 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,206 deaths.
- As of Saturday, 2,687,605 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 57.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,387,297 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, an increase of 268 cases. The state’s death toll rose by 15 to 23,050.
- As of Saturday, 5,326,217 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 52.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.