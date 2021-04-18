Thirty-four confirmed cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 13,161.
The county reported no new related deaths. The county’s total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Delaware County had five new cases in the 24-hour span, for a total of 2,025.
Jackson County had three new cases, for a total of 2,181.
Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 1,670.
Jones County had one additional case, for a total of 2,931.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 359,966, an increase of 706 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported zero additional related deaths, so the toll remained 5,881.