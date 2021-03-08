Two additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county’s total to 12,452.
There were no additional related deaths confirmed in the county, and the toll remained 196, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three new cases were reported in Jones County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county's total to 2,853.
No new cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. Their respective totals remain 1,601, 1,863 and 2,103.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the 10 still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, Iowa had 485 additional cases, for a total of 339,694.
The state had one additional related death, for a total of 5,559.