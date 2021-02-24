Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the 10-county Telegraph Herald coverage area between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- On Tuesday, Jo Daviess County officials announced the establishment of a call center to help residents 65 and older navigate the vaccination registration process. They can call 815-591-2673 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and volunteers staffing the line can answer questions and provide help with signing up to receive a vaccine. Officials noted that calling does not guarantee those older residents an appointment at the next clinic. But they can be placed on a waiting list and will be contacted when an appointment is available.
- In Iowa as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.4%, while Clayton County was at 2.3%; Delaware County, 2%; Jackson County, 4.3%; and Jones County, 1.8%.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday.
The most recent data, as of Sunday afternoon, showed that nine Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents, two from Jones County and one from Clayton County. No such Delaware County residents were in the hospital at that time.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, one of which came in the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa had 415 additional residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday. That increased the to-date total to 333,502. A total of 5,400 related deaths also had been reported, an increase of 26 from 5 p.m. Monday.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday statewide, 299,048 residents had received one dose of vaccine, while 148,260 were fully vaccinated.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County officials announced Tuesday that shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are delayed due to recent weather, which could impact vaccination clinics this week. County officials said they expect to be able to reschedule those impacted by the end of next week.
- Lafayette County Health Department officials reported that they do not expect to receive more first doses of the vaccine for at least a week and asked residents not to call before March 1 to ask about an appointment.
- Statewide, 566 additional cases were confirmed Tuesday, pushing Wisconsin’s total to 560,564. There were 33 additional related deaths reported, so that toll rose to 6,317.
- Also statewide, 449,420 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, while 366,096 were fully vaccinated.
- In Illinois, 1,665 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 1,177,320. There were 27 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 20,330.
- Statewide, 1,073,274 residents had received one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, while 590,854 were fully vaccinated.