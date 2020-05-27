DODGEVILLE, Wis. — United Fund of Iowa County seeks donations for the organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Money raised will support organizations providing coronavirus relief in Iowa County, according to a press release.
Donations are being accepted through Monday, June 1, and can be sent to United Fund of Iowa County Inc., P.O. Box 63, Dodgeville, WI 53533-0063.
Agencies and organizations providing COVID-19 relief services to Iowa County households can apply for funds through June 15.
Contact Donna Peterson by calling 608-935-9023 or email UFICpres@united fundiowacounty.org for more information.