DODGEVILLE, Wis. — United Fund of Iowa County seeks donations for the organization’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Money raised will support organizations providing coronavirus relief in Iowa County, according to a press release.

Donations are being accepted through Monday, June 1, and can be sent to United Fund of Iowa County Inc., P.O. Box 63, Dodgeville, WI 53533-0063.

Agencies and organizations providing COVID-19 relief services to Iowa County households can apply for funds through June 15.

Contact Donna Peterson by calling 608-935-9023 or email UFICpres@united fundiowacounty.org for more information.

