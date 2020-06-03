Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, while Delaware County recorded its first related death. Dubuque County’s total now stands at 20.
- Four more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Dubuque County during that time frame. The county’s total now is 350. Four additional residents confirmed to have COVID-19 were classified as recovered, while five people in the county with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday, according to the most-
- recent state data.
- One more confirmed case was reported in Jones County, pushing its total to 37. Prior to that new case, all prior people diagnosed with the coronavirus already had recovered.
- The State of Iowa reached the 20,000 mark for confirmed cases about midday Tuesday. As of 5 p.m., the total stood at 20,016, an increase of 318 cases from 24 hours earlier. Eight more related deaths were reported from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the total was 561. As of that time, more than 11,800 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had recovered.
- In Wisconsin, 374 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday. The
- total jumped to 18,917. Twelve more related deaths were recorded, pushing that count to 607.
- The new case count included two more in Grant County, where the total now sits at 98 cases.
- The county this week reported seven active COVID-19 outbreaks. An active outbreak is defined as at least one confirmed case in a nursing home or assisted-living facility or at least two cases in a business or industrial facility. An outbreak is no longer active when no new cases are confirmed in those facilities for 28 days. Authorities have identified two long-term-care facilities and one assisted-living facility in the county with outbreaks — Orchard Manor in Lancaster, Edenbrook of Platteville and Park Place Assisted Living in Platteville. The other four outbreaks have been in businesses, but those names have not been made public.
- Iowa County on Tuesday reported an error regarding the number of COVID-19 tests completed in the county. The correct figure was about 200 fewer than the county reported Monday.
- In Illinois, 1,614 additional cases and 113 additional deaths were reported Monday. The state’s totals are 122,848 cases and 5,525 deaths.