In Iowa, there were 716 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to 325,382.
The state reported 35 new deaths, raising the total to 5,145.
In Wisconsin, there were 681 new cases reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 551,050.
There was 39 additional related deaths recorded, so the state count moved to 6,094.
In Illinois, there were 2,082 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 20 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,150,170 cases and 19,686 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)