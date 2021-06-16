The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- One additional case was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Meanwhile, one less case was reported in Clayton County, Iowa.
- The Telegraph Herald now provides vaccination figures that include all residents as young as 12 years old. Monday marked the first day on which children ages 12 to 15 could be fully vaccinated.
- As of Tuesday, 143,289 residents of the TH’s coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 55.3% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The most-recent data showed, as of Monday, that one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized, as well as one resident of Clayton County. No such residents of Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 103 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 372,752. The state reported one additional related death, for a total of 6,103.
- As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,456,149 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 54.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, walk-in vaccine clinics are scheduled this week on Thursday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Royce Hall in Platteville and 3 to 6 p.m. at the former Shopko building in Lancaster. Preregister at vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 100 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 611,819. The state also reported four additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,212.
- As of Tuesday, 2,731,936 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 54.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.
- Illinois reported 1,387,986 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 226 cases. The state’s death toll rose by 13 to 23,083.
- As of Tuesday, 5,456,149 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 50.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.