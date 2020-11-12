The soon-to-be U.S. representative for the district that includes Dubuque County has tested positive for COVID-19.
A press release issued this morning announced that Ashley Hinson learned last night that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.
"She feels great and is quarantining at her home in Marion until advised to do otherwise by her physician," states a press release.
The Republican topped Democrat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in last week's election in the race for Iowa's First Congressional District, which includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.
The press release that Hinson will participate in new member orientation for Congress virtually.