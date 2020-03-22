The second Dubuque County case of COVID-19 was confirmed Saturday.
The person infected is between the ages of 61 and 80, though no other details have been released regarding the person.
The case was one of 23 new ones across the state announced Saturday -- a dramatic jump for a state that only had 45 confirmed infected residents up to that point.
Meanwhile, the number of cases in Illinois continues to shoot up. The state had another 168 cases Saturday, raising its total to 753.
Wisconsin's total also continues to take off. The state now sits at 281 cases.
