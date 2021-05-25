Nine additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,426.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today, raising the county's total to 3,001.
The State of Iowa reported three additional cases each in Delaware and Jackson counties. Their respective totals increased to 2,108 and 2,240.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton County during the 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 1,702.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 370,839 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 169 during the 24-hour span.
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, raising the death toll to 6,039.