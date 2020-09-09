Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Thirty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 2,226.
- The county recorded 112 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 27.7% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 8.7% as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- With 307 new confirmed cases and 2,390 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Tuesday was 12.8%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 9.4%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 480 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, an increase of three from 24 hours earlier.
- Six more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Jackson County; three more in Jones County; two in Clayton County; and none in Delaware County.
- The number of Dubuque County people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by four to 11 as of Monday, the most recent information on the state website. The report listed four hospitalizations in Jackson County, two each in Delaware and Jones counties and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 465 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 70,869. There were 12 additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,180.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 19 cases over two days, 15 on Monday and four more on Tuesday. Grant County also reported an additional death on Monday.
- Crawford, Iowa and Lafayette counties reported no additional cases Tuesday.
- Statewide, 717 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 82,417. On Saturday, the state of Wisconsin reported its death toll at 1,168, and in the three days since has reported that number unchanged with no additional related deaths, apparently not taking into account the death reported Monday in Grant County.
- In Illinois, 1,392 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday along with seven additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County saw an increase of five more cases as of Tuesday.