MINERAL POINT, Wis. – The Mineral Point Unified School Board has reversed course and will reinstate sports while students are virtually learning.
The board held an emergency meeting Wednesday night and voted to allow participation in boys soccer, cross country and volleyball effective immediately. Those sports had been suspended earlier this week, when the district moved to virtual learning due to “an increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19,” according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Mitch Wainwright.
The board also voted to allow the resumption of football beginning Monday, Oct. 26, according to an online announcement.
It states that all fall student-athletes will need to quarantine for 14 days following their last competition of the fall season and will attend school virtually during that quarantine period.
Questions can be emailed to vickie.dahl@mp.k12.wi.us.