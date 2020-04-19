On March 19, local public health officials announced that the first case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Dubuque County.
The ensuing month has proven just how quickly things can change.
The countywide total has grown to 43 confirmed cases and one related death in Dubuque County as of Saturday. There have been 2,513 confirmed cases and 74 deaths in Iowa; 29,160 confirmed cases and 1,259 deaths in Illinois; and 4,199 confirmed cases and 211 deaths in Wisconsin.
However, the sweeping impact of the novel coronavirus cannot be measured by numbers alone. The virus has shuttered schools and all non-essential businesses, while mandated social distancing measures have fundamentally altered the daily interactions of human beings.
A patchwork arrangement of federal, state and local assistance has offered a lifeline for struggling businesses and families but left many wondering what will happen when those funds run dry.
And local health care professionals have manned the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak, providing assistance to those infected while medical leaders fine-tune plans for how the region will confront a potential surge.
Patrice Lambert, executive director of the Dubuque County Public Health Department, acknowledged that it is almost impossible to summarize the changes brought on by the virus.
“It is a different world since COVID has started,” Lambert said.
NEW CHALLENGES
At local health care facilities, stress levels remain high and the possibility of a surge remains on the minds of staff.
“I wouldn’t say we are overwhelmed now, but I would say we could become overwhelmed quite quickly,” said Bob Wethal, chief nursing officer at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Typically, a patient in intensive care remains there for about three or four days. The normal ICU stay for a COVID-19 patient is about 15 days.
The duration of these stays means that the census of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals could increase rapidly if the spread of the virus is not contained.
Coronavirus patients also can quickly exhaust a hospital’s resources, leading to a scarcity of needed equipment or materials. For example, Wethal explained that many patients need heavy sedation, which has led to a lack of critical sedatives in some medical institutions in the country.
Medical staff members have learned new methods for aiding patients, including “proning.” The approach involves placing a patient on his or her stomach for an extended period of time to facilitate better air movement in the lungs.
Health care professionals also have come to recognize the rapid nature of a patient’s COVID-19 descent.
Wethal noted that many patients require oxygen and, ultimately, intubation within a matter of hours after they are admitted to the hospital.
For health care workers, there is a palpable fear of contracting the virus.
“The sense of unknown and the lack of understanding (about COVID-19) definitely weighs on the front-line staff,” Wethal said.
Lambert, of the Dubuque County Health Department, noted that hospitals have postponed elective surgeries and significantly restricted visitors within local hospitals.
The parking garage at Grand River Center in Dubuque has been selected as a potential testing center, but Lambert said the current volume of testing does not indicate that use of this site is needed. She said, however, that this dynamic “could change in a heartbeat.”
A model created by University of Washington researchers currently predicts that Iowa’s death rate from COVID-19 will peak on May 8, while Wisconsin’s peak day already passed and Illinois’ is slated for today.
But Lambert said she is uncertain when the peak will arrive locally.
“I wish I knew, but I have to be honest and admit that I don’t,” she said. “This is such a fluid event.”
BUSINESS IMPACT
On March 15, Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants to dine-in customers. Iowa and Wisconsin followed suit shortly thereafter.
Mandated restrictions quickly extended to many types of businesses, immediately shifting consumer patterns and rapidly disrupting the labor market.
For area economic development officials, the challenges were immediate and profound.
More than 7,800 new unemployment claims were filed by workers in Dubuque County from March 15 to April 11.
“Our jobs really changed overnight,” said Kristin Dietzel, vice president of workforce solutions for Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “We went from helping employers fill jobs when there weren’t enough workers, to suddenly dealing with a major increase in unemployment. Now, we are working with small businesses that are afraid for their existence and survival.”
In southwest Wisconsin, many businesses are feeling the economic pain but avoiding more extreme measures.
“We’ve seen a lot of our large manufacturers slowing down,” said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp. “They’ve avoided mass layoffs for now, but their hours are greatly reduced.”
Brisbois said federal programs, most notably the Paycheck Protection Program, have provided temporary relief to many businesses.
The long-term picture, however, remains murky.
“What I’m hearing from businesses is that it’s a temporary fix,” he said. “It’s an eight-week fix, but what if this goes on longer? I am worried about the number of small businesses that will not reopen.”
OFFERING ASSISTANCE
As the impact of COVID-19 affects the bottom line for businesses and families, assistance on the local, state and federal levels has helped.
As part of a $2.2 trillion federal stimulus bill, dubbed the CARES Act, qualifying individuals are poised to receive a $1,200 check. For some, the check has already arrived via direct deposit.
Some households will receive checks for multiple working adults, and families with children receive an additional $500 per child under 17.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, said she believes these checks are helpful but insufficient.
“To be frank, it is not enough,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “A lot of people are still hurting. They are worried about paying their rent or their mortgage. They are worried about how they are going to feed their kids. They need more support.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the need for more individual assistance will depend on the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Right now, there is no promise of additional checks going out,” he said. “But if things don’t improve, there is a good chance there will be more assistance.”
The federal government also has aided struggling businesses through multiple programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
These programs have offered a lifeline for businesses. With dollars now depleted, Grassley believes that further funding these initiatives is essential.
“That needs to be done yesterday,” he said.
Economic support programs on the state level have followed a similar trajectory.
Iowa’s Small Business Relief Program offered $24 million in assistance. However, the massive demand for help quickly emptied the coffers.
Dietzel, of GDDC, said there were about 350 Dubuque County businesses that applied for assistance through the initiative that did not receive it, in addition to about 40 that did.
SCHOOLS IMPACTED
School buildings in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois all have been shuttered since mid-March.
Last week, governors in all three states announced that these closures would continue for the remainder of the school year.
After one month of being closed, students and educators alike already have a glimpse at how education could look for the weeks ahead.
Dubuque Community Schools have offered a variety of voluntary learning opportunities, according to Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
He said 82% of middle school and high school students have logged onto the district’s online programs so far, indicating relatively strong interest.
“I think that is a really good number for us,” Rheingans said. “Our goal is to continue to ramp that up.”
Rheingans said there are multiple hurdles separating students from remote education.
Some families lack internet access. In other cases, students require individualized learning plans or face language barriers.
And the challenges will extend beyond this school year.
“We need to start planning for what the start of the next school year looks like,” Rheingans said. “We need to think about what we’ll be doing the first month or two to get the students caught up.”
BACK TO NORMAL?
At Aldrich Guest House in Galena, Ill., it has been four weeks since owners Robert and Douglas Mahan have had a guest.
The empty bed-and-breakfast speaks volumes about the abrupt collapse of the tourism industry.
In addition to hurting businesses, the sudden changes have interrupted the lifestyles of many who take solace in travel.
Robert Mahan is hopeful that pent-up traveling demand will result in a surge once the country reopens.
“I think travelers right now are in that dream state,” he said. “They are sitting at their computers planning out trips. Even if they won’t be traveling soon, it is nice to dream about it.”
Others are dreaming of the day when they can once again attend a sporting event or a concert.
H.R. Cook, general manager at Five Flags Center in Dubuque, already postponed 29 events at the facility due to the pandemic.
Prior to COVID-19, Cook said, the venue was poised for a “blockbuster year.” Now, the entire industry has been brought to a screeching halt.
Despite the struggles, Cook is booking events for the future and keeping an optimistic mindset.
“Human beings by nature are a social species,” he said. “That is why we go to restaurants, churches and parks. That is why people are going crazy during this period of isolation.
“People want to be around other people, and eventually, we will get back to doing that.”