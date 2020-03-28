Two more Dubuque County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The two middle-aged adults are among 56 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide as of Friday morning. Additionally, the IDPH said two more people have died as a result of coronavirus infection, bring the statewide death toll to three.
Dubuque County now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. Statewide, the total has swelled to 235, the IDPH reported.
Those who died Thursday night include a Poweshiek County person who was 81 years old or older, as well as an Allamakee County resident who was 61 to 80 years old. The death of a Dubuque County resident was announced earlier this week.
The first case of COVID-19 in Clayton County was confirmed Thursday. No cases of the virus have been confirmed in Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.