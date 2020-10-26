Forty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,200.
The new cases came on 129 new tests recorded in the county, bringing that total to 35,790. That means the county has a positivity rate of 34.1% during that 24-hour span. The county's to-date positivity rate remained at 14.5%.
Ten new cases in Jackson County were reported in that time frame, pushing its total to 630. Both Clayton and Delaware counties had seven more cases, pushing their respective totals to 421 and 778. Four additional cases were reported for Jones County, moving its tally to 444.
There were no new related deaths reported in the five counties during the 24-hour period. The tolls remained at 57 in Dubuque, 12 in Delaware County, four in Jones County and three each in Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers.
In Dubuque County, Luther Manor Communities still has 37 cases, with one person recovered and MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and 21 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque reported one new case, so it has 20 with 17 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester still has 80 cases, though its recovered count increased to 60, while Edgewood Convalescent Home still has four cases and two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,304 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 116,460.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by three to 1,637.