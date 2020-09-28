Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 62 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total now stands at 3,277.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span. The county’s death roll remains at 41.
- The county reported 284 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 22%. The county’s to-date positivity rate is 11%
- With 896 new confirmed cases and 3,197 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Sunday stood at 28%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Sunday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.9%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,232 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday
- Delaware County reported 10 additional cases, for a total of 410. Jones County reported seven additional cases for a total of 276. Jackson County reported five additional cases for a total of 350 and Clayton County reported three additional cases for a total of 255.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester rose to 22 on Sunday, with 10 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has had 12 cases and four recovered. Ten confirmed cases are reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 865 during the 24-hour span to reach 86,451. Some of that increase might have been tied to previously completed antigen tests. The state announced Friday that this weekend it would be inputting nearly 27,000 antigen test results from long-term-care facilities that were previously received.
- Grant County reported 54 additional cases to send the county’s total to 1,006. The county reported 704 recovered individuals, an increase of 30.
- A free two-day COVID-19 testing site will be held today and Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the Lower Circle, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- Lafayette County reported six additional cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, giving the county a total of 293. Iowa County reported three additional cases, for a total of 183, and Crawford County reported two new cases for a total of 164.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,217 cases, for a total of 115,862. Wisconsin’s death toll remained 1,281.
- Jo Daviess County reported four additional cases, increasing its total to 263.
- Free testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday, Sept. 29, in Elizabeth, Ill., at the parking lot near the Village of Elizabeth offices. No appointment is necessary.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,604 additional cases to increase the state’s total to 287,930. There were 13 additional related deaths in Illinois, increasing the death toll to 8,601.