Applications are being accepted for rent and utility assistance for qualifying Iowa residents.
The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program can help eligible renters impacted by COVID-19 with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release.
It states that the funds can provide rent and utility bill assistance for renters who meet income qualifications, have qualified for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, face homelessness, have experienced a reduction in household income or have another financial hardship.
The Iowa Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention Program can help income-eligible homeowners with mortgage assistance.
Visit iowahousingrecovery.com or call 515-348-8813 or 855-300-5885 for more information, including application assistance.
Additional information for Dubuque residents is available at cityofdubuque.org/covid19support.