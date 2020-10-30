LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Iowa-Grant School District will move to virtual learning for the week following Thanksgiving, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
The district is taking the step as a precaution due to the congregation of families during the holiday, according to an online announcement.
“Iowa-Grant is very committed to continuing to provide as much in-person instruction as possible,” it stated. “With this end goal in mind, the Ad Hoc Reopening Committee developed a proactive plan to reduce the impact of Thanksgiving gatherings. The pattern that we have observed is that a couple of days after people congregate, someone gets identified as COVID-19 positive, and close contacts are made aware.”
The announcement states that the district plans to return to in-person classes on Dec. 7.