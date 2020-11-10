SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 4,425 additional cases of COVID -19 were reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 161,267.

The related death toll in Iowa rose by 27 to 1,873.

In Wisconsin, there were 7,073 new cases today, pushing the total to 278,843.

There were 66 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,395.

In Illinois, 12,623 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 79 additional deaths.

That pushed the state's total over a half-million cases -- 511,183 cases along with 10,289 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

