A wave of local events was postponed or canceled Thursday over coronavirus concerns.
They included:
- The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Prairie du Chien, set for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.
- The 2020 Music Fights Back Foundation summer music festival, set for June 26 and 27 in Prairie du Chien, has been canceled.
- Mac & Cheese Fest Dubuque 2020 has been postponed until “late summer or fall," according to an announcement. It had been slated for May 7 at Grand River Center.
- Five Flags Center announced it was postponing two weekend events -- "Baby Shark Live!" today and "In My Life: A Musical Theater Tribute to The Beatles" on Saturday, March 14.
- A free concert in Dubuque by the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus has been canceled. It had been set for Thursday, March 19, at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School.
- The City of Dubuque Fire Department suspended all fire station tours until further notice. Those with tours scheduled can call 563-589-4160 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for more information.
- Compass to Care postponed its Breakfast Benefit & 10th Anniversary Celebration, set for April 28 at Grand River Center.
- A community forum about housing resources scheduled for Friday, March, 20 at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore has been postponed.
- The Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation announced it postponed the March 21 screening of "Racing Extinction" and canceled its annual meeting on March 28.
- The Dubuque Salvation Army canceled a vacation Bible school scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday, March 17 to 21.
- Area Residential Care, based in Dubuque, suspended day and community program activities for the next two weeks. Residents will remain at home with staff, and the organization implemented a no-visitor policy at all of its residences.