Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, moving its toll to 189.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the local 14-day positivity rates in Iowa were 12% for Jackson County, 5.7% for Delaware County, 6.7% for Dubuque County, 6.3% for Jones County and 3.4% for Clayton County.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque had four new cases in the previous 14 days.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. The most recent data, as of Saturday afternoon, showed 14 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. There was one Clayton County resident hospitalized, one from Jackson County, and none from Jones County or Delaware County.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 443 additional cases during the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 329,906 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The state reported 26 additional deaths, so the toll moved to 5,263.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 624 additional cases Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 556,332. The state reported 38 new related deaths, for a toll of 6,204.
Crawford County Public Health officials reported this week the county received 100 doses of Moderna for first vaccinations and 140 doses of Pfizer designated for second vaccinations. Officials are scheduling patients according to the waiting list. Eligible residents can get on the list at https://www.crawfordcountywi.org/health.html
- or by calling 608-326-0229.
- Lafayette County Public Health officials do not expect any more doses of vaccine for at least a week. Residents are asked not to call to inquire before Monday, Feb. 22. Those awaiting a second dose will be contacted closer to 28 days after the first dose.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,348 additional cases Tuesday, along with 32 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,164,922 cases and 20,034 deaths.
- While the federal government reported delays in COVID-19 vaccine delivery because of weather and road conditions, the State of Illinois reported it had proactively ordered vaccine to be delivered to its Strategic National Stockpile Receipt, Store and Stage site in anticipation of adverse weather. Illinois is distributing that vaccine to many providers around the state this week to support vaccination operations.