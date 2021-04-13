Seventeen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the number of cases in the county to 13,050.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county’s total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five new cases were reported in Clayton County in that time period, increasing its total to 1,658.
Four more cases were reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today for a total of 2,175.
Three new cases were reported in Jones County for a total of 2,924.
Two additional cases were reported in Delaware County, increasing the county’s total to 2,012.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 357,484, an increase of 443 during the 24-hour span.
The state did not report any additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 5,857 at 11 a.m.