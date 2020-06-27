MAQUOKETA, Iowa — In a reversal, the 2020 Jackson County Fair now won’t be held.
The county fair board made the announcement Friday morning, referencing in a press release “recent COVID-19 spikes in Jackson County” as well as county “Board of Health position statements.”
Two weeks ago, fair board members voted to proceed with the event as planned on July 28 to Aug. 2 in Maquoketa — a decision made in spite of the recommendation of local public health officials.
Friday morning’s press release does not reference the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the fair office reported by Maquoketa Sentinel-Press.
“The Jackson County Fair Board has decided to follow the position statement as presented by the Jackson County Board of Health, which limits large crowd gatherings to 2,500 people or less,” the release states. “With this guidance, we feel that we are unable to maintain the crowd and follow CDC guidelines at our music events, Night of Destruction and other fair events.”