Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 39 additional cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total now stands at 3,316.
- The county reported 199 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that span was 19.6%. The county’s to-date positivity rate ticked up to 11.1%.
- With 904 new confirmed cases and 3,283 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday stood at 27.5%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Monday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 16.2%.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,247 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 15 from one day prior.
- Delaware County reported 10 additional cases; Clayton County reported seven additional cases. Jones County added three more, and Jackson County reported two more cases. None of these counties had any additional deaths.
- Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester rose by six to 28 cases and 17 recovered as of 5 p.m. Monday. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque added to more cases, with 14 total and 11 recovered. Ten confirmed cases are reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 546 during the 24-hour span to reach 86,997.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County saw an increase of eight additional cases Monday. Grant and Crawford counties each reported seven more cases.
- A free two-day COVID-19 testing site will be held today in the Lower Circle, University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase Monday of 1,726 cases, pushing the total to 117,588. There were two additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,283.
- Jo Daviess County reported four additional cases, increasing its total to 263.
- Free testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in Elizabeth, Ill., at the parking lot near the Village of Elizabeth offices. No appointment is necessary.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,604 additional cases to increase the state’s total to 287,930. There were 13 additional related deaths in Illinois, increasing the death toll to 8,601.