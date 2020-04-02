GALENA, Ill. — Throughout the tri-state area, people are using their skills and resources to help those in need as the COVID-19 pandemic forces a virtual lockdown.
For Melanie Godlove, doing so requires her fish tail and tiara.
“It’s a really scary time for a lot of kids out there, and I want to make sure they don’t lose their sense of magic and wonder,” Godlove said. “I figured there was a way I could bring that.”
Godlove is a professional mermaid. She and a friend, Antonio Pirillo, founded Mystic River Mermaids in Galena about one year ago.
While more popular in urban cities, Godlove said “mermaiding” is largely unheard of in the tri-state area. Considered a type of performance art, mermaiding involves dressing up as and portraying a magical mermaid.
Godlove said she discovered mermaiding through groups in Chicago, and quickly was taken with the idea.
“I’ve always been interested in things like fantasy and magic,” she said. “I’m a special effects artist by trade, so using those skills to become a mermaid was really appealing to me.”
When they don tails, professional mermaids like Godlove and Pirillo completely devote themselves to the characters they portray. While in character, the two are known as Freckles and Merman Marino, respectively.
Entire backstories are formed for the characters, and they practice swimming with the tails every week at the Ramada Inn in Galena.
“We’ve been doing it so much that it feels strange to swim without the tail now,” Godlove said. “I just feel like we aren’t going anywhere.”
Godlove and Pirillo often are hired to perform as mermaids for children’s birthday parties and events.
“It’s about getting to see a mermaid and interact with the character,” Pirillo said. “Kids think it is magical.”
However, the outbreak of COVID-19 left her quarantined at home, like nearly everyone else. So she looked for other ways to reach her audience.
Godlove now offers free videos for kids, each featuring a personalized message from a live mermaid.
She already has recorded 40 videos, and the requests are still coming.
“I was very surprised by the response,” Godlove said. “It turned out that there were a lot of people looking for that magic and hope.”
Godlove said she intends to continue creating videos for local kids for as long as the quarantine lasts. So far, it’s been more work than she anticipated, but she said the effort is worth it to remind children that there is still magic in the world.
Anyone who would like to request a mermaid video can do so by emailing frecklescyprinus@gmail.com.