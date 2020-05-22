Five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed over the past 24 hours, and three more related deaths were reported.
The county's case total stood at 304 as of 11 a.m. today.
The death toll has risen to 16, while 144 people in the county diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered. Thirteen people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Dubuque County as of Wednesday, according to the latest available data.
A total of 4,102 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the county.
The state's confirmed case count for Dubuque Specialty Care continues to lag behind that 49 cases that the facility's parent company reported as of Monday.
Elsewhere, one new case was reported in the past 24 hours in Delaware County, pushing its total to 14.
No new cases were reported in that time in Clayton County, where the total remains at 30; Jackson County, eight; or Jones County, 36.
Statewide, there were 461 new cases reported in that 24-hour span. The state's total as of 11 a.m. was 16,415.
Eighteen additional deaths were reported in that time, and the statewide tally now is at 421.