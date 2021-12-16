The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County and neighboring Iowa counties in the week ending Wednesday dropped dramatically from the prior week, according to publicly available state data.
But Dubuque County health officials acknowledged that the size of the decrease was odd and said a system that the state updates specifically for county health departments showed a markedly higher weekly total for Dubuque County than the public data.
“I do not know why they would be different,” said County Health Department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft. “I would hope they are not wrong, since people depend on those numbers.”
Eleven COVID-19-related deaths also were reported in Dubuque County over the week span, part of a total of 23 related deaths in the TH coverage area.
For their part, Iowa Department of Public Health officials told the Telegraph Herald that they were not aware of any data inaccuracies Wednesday, though the department had an issue in the previous week that caused more than 4,700 new cases to not be initially reported in its weekly update, including an additional 200 cases in Dubuque County.
According to publicly accessible IDPH data, 234 new cases were confirmed among Dubuque County residents from Dec. 8 to Wednesday — a 499-case drop from the prior week.
The 733 new cases from Dec. 1 to 8 equated to an average of 105 per day, which was the highest daily average since around the time of Thanksgiving 2020.
“If you look at it now, that was our second-highest peak that we’d had in the whole (pandemic),” said County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert on Wednesday.
But Kloft acknowledged that the size of the weekly drop in recorded cases was odd. She also said the internal COVID-19 tracking system the IDPH updates specifically for county departments showed 345 new cases for Dubuque County for the week from Dec. 8 to Wednesday.
The number of new cases in Dubuque County had increased every week from Oct. 20 to Dec. 8, with the exception of Thanksgiving week, when the number of tests completed dropped dramatically.
The county hasn’t had as few as 234 new cases in a one-week span since the week ending on Sept. 22. It hasn’t had as few as 345 new cases since Oct. 20.
According to the IDPH, other Iowa counties also saw steep drops in reported weekly cases on Wednesday.
The state said Jackson County had 77 new cases from Dec. 8 to Wednesday, compared to 229 in the week prior. Jones County had 43 new cases, compared to 135 the week before. Clayton County had 29 new cases, compared to 93 one week earlier, while Delaware County had 54, compared to 117.
In Illinois, the number of new cases in Jo Daviess County over the prior week was 50, down from 67 one week prior.
In Wisconsin, Grant County had 251 new cases from Dec. 8 to Wednesday, up from 211 the week before. Crawford County had 66, compared to 64. Iowa County had 94 new cases, down from 97. Lafayette County had 62 new cases, up from 58.
If the number of new cases in Dubuque County did fall dramatically, Lambert and Kloft pointed to testing numbers dropping sharply as one cause.
According to Dubuque County data from the internal IDPH system, 2,196 residents were tested in the week ending Wednesday — 629 fewer than the prior week and a lower total than each of the previous three weeks.
“Even our calls this week have been decreased for at-home tests,” Lambert said. “I don’t know if that means people are feeling much better, or they’re going elsewhere.”
Kloft said more people are buying rapid at-home test kits from pharmacies.
“The ones you buy over the counter are becoming more common because people are looking for a faster result,” she said. “And those don’t get reported to the state. That could also result in the drop of testing.”
In Dubuque County, positive cases were spread more evenly among different age groups last week. The zero-to-10-years-old group still had the highest percentage of cases (11%), but the 19-to-24, 30-34 and 60-64 age groups rose to have 10% each.
”With three holidays relatively back to back, with semesters ending for students, there are just a lot of people moving around and a lot of people together who are usually not together,” Kloft said as a possible reason.