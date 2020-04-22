LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council this week approved an ordinance allowing police to issue a citation for a “violation of law relating to health.”
The move came because there was no municipal ordinance that allowed the city’s Police Department to enforce the “safer at home” order from Gov. Tony Evers.
Police Chief Deb Reukauf said when police are called about a violation of the order, officers first have talked with the people involved and attempted to educate them on why gatherings of five or more people are not allowed. Reukauf said over the weekend, officers responded to the report of a party that was going to be held at a local residence, and police were able to educate those involved so the party wasn’t held.
But if police wanted to issue a ticket, they would have had to refer the matter to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. If that office then decided a citation should be issued rather than take the matter into court, a Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputy would have to write the citation.
The new ordinance gives Lancaster police the ability to write a citation.
“I hope we don’t have to write any of these,” Reukauf said. “We will continue to emphasize education first.”
The proposed ordinance says no person shall willfully violate or obstruct the execution of any state statute or rule, City of Lancaster ordinance or Wisconsin Department of Health Services order relating to state statutes relating to public health.