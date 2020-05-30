SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, 376 new confirmed cases were reported from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday.

At that time, the total stood at 19,167.

Ten more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in that time frame, pushing the state total to 530.

In Wisconsin, there were 523 new cases reported Saturday, pushing the total to 18,230.

Twenty additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 588.

In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,462 cases, along with 61 more related deaths.

The state totals now stand at 118,917 cases and 5,330 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID-19 in Iowa (5/30/2020)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Saturday
Where is COVID-19 in Illinois (5/30/20)
Coronavirus in Wisconsin (5/30/20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Saturday

