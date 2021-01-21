In Iowa, there were 1,685 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, bringing the total to 309,280 as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
The state reported 51 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,445.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,177 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 528,101.
There were 45 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,607.
In Illinois, there were 4,979 new cases reported Thursday, along with 123 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,086,333 cases and 18,520 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)