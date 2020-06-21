Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- One day after Dubuque County reported its highest 24-hour total of new confirmed cases in one month, no new cases were reported in the county from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The tally remained at 411 cases at that latter time. There were no additional related deaths, so that tally remains at 22. The number of people recovered inched up to 239. By subtracting the number of recovered and the number of deaths from the number of confirmed cases, there appears to be 150 “active” confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
- There was no change during the time frame on the outbreak at Dubuque Specialty Care, with the state still reporting 51 cases and 22 recovered. Meanwhile, Edgewood Convalescent Home still has 10 confirmed cases, but the number of recovered climbed from two to seven.
- Statewide, there were 221 new cases reported from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, when the tally stood at 25,496. No additional related deaths were reported across the state, so that total remained at 681. Only one death had been reported in the previous 24 hours.
- About 400 more Test Iowa online assessments have been completed by Dubuque County residents since officials announced Thursday that a clinic would open in Dubuque. The clinic will open on Monday, June 22, at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1. Testing samples will be collected for free from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
- Iowa residents who would like to be tested must fill out an assessment at
- testiowa.com, after which they will receive an identification number to call the clinic and schedule an
- appointment.
- In Wisconsin, just one new case was reported Saturday in Grant County after 11 were reported on Friday. The county’s total now sits at 125.
- One more case also was reported in Lafayette County, which is at 53 now, while two were recorded in Iowa County, pushing it to 21.
- Statewide, 385 new cases were reported Saturday, so the total now sits at 24,539. There were 14 more related deaths. The state toll is 744.
- In Illinois, 634 new cases and 45 additional related deaths were reported Saturday. That pushed the state’s totals to 136,104 cases and 6,625 deaths.