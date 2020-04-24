SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

State of Iowa officials reported 521 confirmed COVID-19 infections today, the highest single-day total so far. 

The state now reports 4,445 total confirmed cases.

Statewide, 11 more related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 107. 

In Illinois, officials reported 2,724 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 39,685. 

There have been 1,795 related deaths. That includes 108 more reported today.

In Wisconsin, 304 more confirmed cases were reported. The state's total now stands at 5,356. 

Five additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 262. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Friday morning, April 24.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Friday afternoon, April 24.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon, April 24. 

