State of Iowa officials reported 521 confirmed COVID-19 infections today, the highest single-day total so far.
The state now reports 4,445 total confirmed cases.
Statewide, 11 more related deaths were reported, bringing the total to 107.
In Illinois, officials reported 2,724 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 39,685.
There have been 1,795 related deaths. That includes 108 more reported today.
In Wisconsin, 304 more confirmed cases were reported. The state's total now stands at 5,356.
Five additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 262.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: