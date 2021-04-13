More than 28,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 28,013 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 221 from Monday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 42,270 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 598.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,284 who have received at least one dose (increase of 58 from Monday); 4,880 fully vaccinated (increase of 78)
- Delaware County residents: 5,989 who have received at least one dose (increase of 158); 4,212 fully vaccinated (increase of 155)
- Jackson County residents: 6,987 who have received at least one dose (increase of 74); 4,886 fully vaccinated (increase of 25)
- Jones County residents: 7,499 who have received at least one dose (increase of 92); 5,206 fully vaccinated (increase of 78)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 798,577 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,193,043 had received at least one dose so far.