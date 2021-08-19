The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in seven local counties: Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. “Substantial” transmission — the second-highest rating — is occurring in Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin and Clayton County, Iowa.
- A total of 112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County over the prior week, as well as one related death. The state now only releases data on Wednesdays. The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team reported that there were 278 active cases in the county as of Wednesday — 216 more than four weeks earlier.
- Elsewhere in Iowa, 37 new cases were reported over the past week in Jones County, 31 in Delaware County, 22 in Clayton County and 21 in Jackson County.
- From Saturday to Wednesday, Grant County, Wis., had 40 more cases and Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 25. Elsewhere in Wisconsin, Iowa County had 24 more cases; Lafayette County, seven; and Crawford County, six.
- As of Saturday, 154,434 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 63.5% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at
- bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Aug. 11, four residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19. There were three each in Delaware and Jones counties, one in Jackson County and zero in Clayton County.
- As of Wednesday, 392,970 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 5,697 from a week earlier. Sixteen more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,226.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,597,604 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 59.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 5,204 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 641,548. The state’s related deaths increased by 28 to 7,499.
- As of Wednesday, 3,071,300 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 61.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 16,598 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,474,285. The state’s related deaths increased by 91 to 23,685.
- As of Wednesday, 6,316,925 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 58.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.