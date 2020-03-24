Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy announced Monday that the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, 770 Iowa St., closed to the pubic to limit the ongoing spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
The lobby to the law enforcement center, which houses the sheriff’s department, Dubuque Police Department and 911 dispatchers, will be closed until further notice, according to a press release.
Sex offenders completing monthly check-ins will be conducted over the phone. All other business, including applying for a weapons permit and civil processing, can be done by visiting dbqcosheriff.com.
Dispatchers can be reached for nonemergency matters at 563-589-4414.
Those with questions about the lobby’s closure can call the administration line at 563-589-4406 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Dubuque Police Department on Monday announced that its administrative office and records department will be closed indefinitely.
The records department can be reached at dlecrecords@cityofdubuque.org for any landlord- or police-records-related requests.
Police officers will continue to respond to calls for service, as the “response to emergency and priority calls will remain the same. Other non-emergency calls will be evaluated and may be handled over the phone,” a release states.