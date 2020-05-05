A Community Development Block Grant of $100,000 will help Delaware County schools and nonprofit organizations respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the funds will help support the Second Helpings meal program in Manchester and an Edgewood food pantry, as well as assist with virtual learning opportunities for students in the Maquoketa Valley, Edgewood-Colesburg and West Delaware school districts.
Delaware County Economic Development Director Donna Boss said the grant will help organizations dealing with the effects of the pandemic.
“We will assist Second Helpings: the Monday evening meal program at the Methodist Church in Manchester,” she said. “That program is for everyone who needs it. Folks come from out of town.”
Boss indicated a meal was not available on a recent Monday night because of a lack of funding.
She said the grant can help county schools provide learning opportunities to students.
“This can help all three schools with purchasing hot spots for their students,” she said. “Perhaps a family doesn’t need a hot spot right now but may need one before this is over. If need be, it may also help to secure additional Chromebooks.”
She said the grant may also help expand on food backpack programs that some districts offer.